San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy said he supports allowing women to serve as deacons in the Catholic Church, in what appears as the first such public disclosure of a U.S. prelate since Pope Francis reopened consideration of the history of women’s diaconal ordination in 2016.
In an NCR interview Oct. 27, McElroy said he hoped the pope’s surprise decision at the end of the Synod of Bishops for the Amazon to reconvene the Vatican’s study commission on women deacons would lead to “a conclusion that it is not prohibited to ordain women to the diaconate.”
Asked if he personally had developed an opinion on whether women could be ordained as deacons, the bishop replied: “I’m in favor of it.”
“My view on it is [that] women should be invited into every ministry or activity we have that’s not doctrinally precluded,” said McElroy.
McElroy, one of three U.S. bishops to participate in the Oct. 6-27 Amazon synod, was speaking in a 40-minute interview just hours after Francis formally concluded the event with a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.
The San Diego bishop said that proposal sprang out of a desire to acknowledge the duties Catholic women are already taking up across the Amazon, and to recognize such women as full Catholic leaders.
“It means ‘in charge’ in a way that our canon law doesn’t allow for a parish for a woman,” he said.
Non possumus
When even the bishops aren’t Catholic, where can the faithful turn?
McElroy inversely begged the question. Women are doctrinally unable to receiving holy orders. Therefore, he can’t be in favor of it by his own admission.
I wish he would simply talk straight for a change rather than hide behind double-speak.
Exactly how the Episcopalians started. Now they have ‘priestesses’, women ‘bishops’, and empty churches.
As I’ve noted before, no Church of Apostolic origin, Catholic or Orthodox, has ever had women deacons. Deaconesses were not the same as deacons. One needs simply to look at the history, ministries and ordination rites of deaconesses to know that they were not ordained to the Sacrament of Holy Order. Cardinal Muller already studied this and wrote a book on it. This will only make our reunification with the Orthodox more difficult, IF this happens. I would think a bishop would know the Church’s tradition and history better.
With the German synod following the Amazonian Italian synod, should the Bavarians be polled about having “Mass” with beer and pretzels rather than bread and wine? Those are indigenous Germanic symbols and would be used with no inappropriate “intentions,” of course. How many are still in favor of the Trinity? It’s rather exclusive to limit the Godhead to Three Divine Persons. But, why limit asking to the bishops? Why not ask other good Catholics like Nancy Pelosi, Gavin Newsom and Melinda Gates?
Small wonder Papa Pancho had reserved the San Diego Bishophric specifically for McElroy. He is one of Them. Before being nominated Fr. McElroy spent his energy in San Francisco attacking a new priest that transferred to the San Francisco Diocese by name of Joseph Illo. http://Www.frilloblog.com Probably the holiest priest in California.
Now McElroy brings US female priestesses. When will Vatican Council Ii ever stop, when will it ever stop. The Homoheresy knows no limits when fighting for their masters of Latin American Liberation Theology. same rot that has Chile up in arms and Peronism victorious in Argentina. I just hope Pope Pancho finds it agreeable to retire año fiscal growth like minded Peronist Argentinians and leave Catholics to their own religion.
An honest, reasonable, respectful question for the bishop would be, “Do you favor women priests?”
Maybe those of you in the San Diego diocese should ask him directly.
Why was McElroy at that synod? Does he have ANYTHING at all to do with the Amazon?