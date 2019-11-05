The Gay Rub is a creative art installation that joins together queer history from all around the globe into one powerful exhibit. By rubbing paper and charcoal over different historical plaques and signs, curator Steven Reigns ties years of LGBTQIA+ history into one common space. The installation will be featured on campus for the second time in its history from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 in University Hall East Atrium. The exhibit is free and open to all. Stop by to learn more about LGBTQIA+ history in a unique and influential way. More information about The Gay Rub can be found on Instagram @thegayrub.
The above comes from a Nov. 1 story by Jordan Boaz, social justice editor, in the Loyolan.
And yet LMU’s claim to being Catholic remains unchallenged by the bishop. Not a word.
It’s California, what do you expect? Satan has entered the building, and most people haven’t even noticed. The good news is after a few more major crises if will be ripe for conversions. I am just sad it has to keep getting worse before most Catholics even notice. Our grandparents and those who came before us would be shocked to see how the faith is so little practiced, or defended. We have been so blessed, and few even acknowledge Christ in public.
If you deny me I will deny you, Christ says. We need to wake up. John Paul’s big warning was about our Catholic education systems when he came to America. We should be cleaning them up, instead we go the other way and allow Russia to spread it’s errors which our Lady of Fatima also warned us about.
And more importantly Christ is clear we cannot serve masters.
Another blight on the culture…..
in addition to queer theory,
i’ll bet there’s a fair amount
of queer practice @ lmu
And they will be surprised that yes, God WILL judge them.
LMU is no longer Catholic! You simply cannot send your Catholic kids there– and hope for any good, solid Catholic teaching and guidance for them! They will probably be lost to the jaws of Satan, very quickly! In Latin America, about half the people have given up on the post-Conciliar Church– and have joined the Protestant Pentecostal Church– especially in Brazil, in the Amazon region! It provides strong, Christian evangelical, Biblically-based teaching and support– good for married couples and their families! None of them can stand to try to live by Satanic, “Catholic” LMU-style religion! Guess the Pope doesn’t care!