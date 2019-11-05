The Gay Rub is a creative art installation that joins together queer history from all around the globe into one powerful exhibit. By rubbing paper and charcoal over different historical plaques and signs, curator Steven Reigns ties years of LGBTQIA+ history into one common space. The installation will be featured on campus for the second time in its history from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 in University Hall East Atrium. The exhibit is free and open to all. Stop by to learn more about LGBTQIA+ history in a unique and influential way. More information about The Gay Rub can be found on Instagram @thegayrub.

The above comes from a Nov. 1 story by Jordan Boaz, social justice editor, in the Loyolan.